Ex-9th Circ. Judge Escapes Atty's Suit Over Porn Complaints

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 12:25 PM EDT) -- Former Ninth Circuit Chief Judge Alex Kozinski and the appeals court's Judicial Council are immune from an attorney's suit alleging he was reprimanded for drawing attention to Kozinski's alleged posting of porn online, a California federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers shut down lawyer Cyrus Sanai's lawsuit on Friday, handing a win to the Ninth Circuit Judicial Council, eight current and former council members — Kozinski included — and a pair of court clerks who had asked the court to throw out the case last year. She also threw out Sanai's allegations against three other, former Judicial Council...

