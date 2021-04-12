Latham-Led Cybersecurity Biz Darktrace Floats London IPO

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity giant Darktrace, working with Latham & Watkins LLP, unveiled plans Monday to launch a public offering and list on the London Stock Exchange. U.K.-based Darktrace PLC said in a news release it would use money from the offering to develop new products, market its brand globally and bolster its balance sheet. The cybersecurity business said it's planning to sell 20% of its shares with existing shareholders, who are also expected to offload portions of their stakes. The enterprise said it also expected to be added to the FTSE UK stock market indices. Darktrace is rumored to be targeting a valuation...

