Jenner Block, MoFo Earn Top Spots In Gender Equity Report

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A report released by a Yale Law School student group Monday recognized several BigLaw firms as leading the way on gender and racial equity, but it also said that major U.S. firms must still make greater strides by eliminating mandatory arbitration agreements, requiring implicit bias training and institutionalizing paid leave for caregivers, among other policy priorities. The recommendations, from the student group Yale Law Women, are included in its 16th annual study examining gender equity and family friendliness among firms ranked in the Vault 100. For the second straight year, the report recognized leaders in categories including hiring and promotion practices, support...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS