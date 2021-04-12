Gov't To Investigate Cameron's Lobbying For Greensill Capital

Law360, London (April 12, 2021, 4:28 PM BST) -- The government confirmed on Monday that it will launch an independent investigation into former prime minister David Cameron's efforts to gain access to an emergency COVID-19 funding facility for Greensill Capital, the finance company that has collapsed amid controversy. Whitehall said that the independent review, which was commissioned by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will also look into how government contracts are secured and how business representatives engage with holders of public office. It has been revealed that Cameron, who has worked for Greensill Capital as a part-time senior adviser since August 2018, approached ministers in an attempt to secure funding for the supply-chain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS