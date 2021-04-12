HR Group Pans Equal Pay Act Update As Atty Windfall

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A group of human resources officials from large employers wants Congress to reject the Democratic-led push to revise the Equal Pay Act, arguing the legislation won't impact the core causes of pay inequity but will translate to more class actions and profits for plaintiffs' lawyers. In a Friday letter to the U.S. House of Representatives, the HR Policy Association took aim at the Paycheck Fairness Act, also known as H.R. 7, saying the bill didn't meaningfully address pay disparity issues and would give courts too much say in how employers pay workers. "The approach taken in this legislation is also punitive...

