Utah Federal Judge's Shift Opens Red-State Seat For Biden

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- After overseeing cases ranging from employment and Native American law to a major solar energy tax write-off scheme, Utah U.S. District Judge David O. Nuffer's transition to senior status next year will give President Joe Biden a rare and delicate red-state opening. The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts reported over the weekend that Judge Nuffer submitted plans this month to enter judicial semiretirement on April 2, 2022. The judge told Law360 he is making the transition as soon as he is eligible in hopes that a new full-time colleague will help handle cases in the court's Southern Region, which was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS