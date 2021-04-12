7 Cos. Restock Pipeline With IPOs That Could Exceed $2.1B

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Automation software company UiPath on Monday launched plans for an initial public offering estimated to raise nearly $1 billion, joined by six more companies that set price ranges on offerings that could net another $1.1 billion combined, replenishing the IPO pipeline through late April. The seven companies are scheduled to hit the market either this week or next week, according to a calendar tracked by research firm Renaissance Capital. They will employ the services of nine law firms, when counting representations of companies or their underwriters. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is the most active firm, advising on three IPOs, while...

