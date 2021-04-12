FTC Asks For More Info On $300M Tractor Supply Deal

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission wants more information on Tractor Supply's nearly $300 million plan to pick up rival ranch supply chain Orscheln Farm and Home before it decides whether or not to give the union its blessing. Tractor Supply Co. revealed that the agency had made a so-called second request for information in a Friday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying "the company and Orscheln have been working cooperatively with the FTC as it reviews the transaction and will continue to do so." Both the FTC and the U.S. Department of Justice have the power to issue second...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS