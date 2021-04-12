Aon Offers Fix To Quell EU Concerns Of $30B Willis Takeover

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- U.K. insurance giant Aon has offered European enforcers a package of fixes for its planned $30 billion purchase of rival Willis Towers Watson after the bloc's competition watchdog raised concerns about brokerage services for large multinational corporations. The companies offered commitments to the European Commission on Friday, according to the agency's case register, ending a suspension of the deadline for the review that had been in effect since February while enforcers awaited information from the parties. A representative for the commission confirmed on Monday that the companies have submitted a proposed remedy package and said "the clock has been re-started" for...

