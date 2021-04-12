New Mexico Becomes Latest State To Legalize Marijuana

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off Monday on legislation that legalizes marijuana for adult use and expunges criminal records for certain marijuana-related convictions, making the state the 18th in the country to launch a recreational cannabis industry. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday signed legislation to legalize marijuana for adult use nearly two weeks after state legislators passed the bills in a special session Grisham called to address legalization. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) The governor's signature comes nearly two weeks after state legislators passed the bills in a special session Grisham called to address legalization. The legislation had failed to receive...

