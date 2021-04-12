Detroit Pot Licensing Halted Amid Residency Fight

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has halted Detroit's marijuana dispensary licensing program in response to a lawsuit that accused the city of unconstitutionally discriminating against nonresidents. U.S. District Judge Bernard A. Friedman granted would-be cannabis entrepreneur Crystal Lowe's motion for a temporary restraining order from the bench at a hearing on Wednesday, according to Kevin Blair of Honigman LLP, counsel for Lowe. The judge issued his order on Monday. Lowe sued the city in March, challenging its preference for so-called "Legacy Detroit" applicants, who have lived there for between 10 and 15 years and meet other criteria. The judge's ruling stops Detroit...

