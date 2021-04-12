BHP, Vale-Owned Mineral Co. Files For Restructuring In Brazil

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A Brazilian mining joint venture between Vale SA and the BHP Group involved in a 2015 dam disaster has filed for court-supervised reorganization of its $8.8 billion in debt in the face of what its owners said was legal action by creditors after restructuring talks broke down. Vale and BHP announced Friday that Samarco Mineração SA had filed for judicial reorganization in the Brazilian courts as a "last ditch" response to legal actions filed by creditors in the U.S. and Brazil seeking payments on $2.5 billion in debt, and pledged Samarco would continue operating and paying for remediation efforts stemming from...

