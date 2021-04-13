Frozen Foods Store Strikes Deal In EEOC Race Bias Case

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Miami-based frozen food grocery has agreed to shell out $130,000 to wrap up a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission race bias suit claiming the company let a worker endure anti-Hispanic slurs in the workplace, then firing her after she spoke up. Food Ventures North America Inc., which operates as Wild Fork Foods, has agreed to pay former worker Belen Estacio damages and back pay to resolve the Civil Rights Act Title VII race and national origin discrimination complaint filed Monday, according to a proposed consent decree the parties lodged in Florida federal court the same day. "Wild Fork Foods acknowledges...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS