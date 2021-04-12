Valve Co. Fights Rehiring Worker After Anti-Sri Lanka Mask

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- An industrial valve manufacturer Monday urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to nix an arbitrator's decision that a worker who wrote "F--- Sri Lanka" on his face mask should be suspended rather than fired, saying that the award flew in the face of public policy. In its motion for summary judgment, ITT Engineered Valves LLC said the arbitrator erred in finding that the worker's wearing of the mask didn't rise to the level of pure harassment and that he didn't make a true threat when he referenced having a one-on-one with a coworker. "Phrases such as 'pure harassment' or 'true threats' are...

