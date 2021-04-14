Eversheds Adds Former Mayer Brown Tax Partner

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland has added a former Mayer Brown partner to its tax practice group, expanding the firm's expertise on advising global financial institutions. Jonathan Sambur joins Eversheds' Washington, D.C., office, where he will provide comprehensive U.S. tax and regulatory advice to multinational companies and financial institutions, the firm said in a statement Monday. Sambur told Law360 that his practice focuses on helping foreign financial companies develop compliance programs associated with qualified intermediary agreements and the periodic certification process. He also helps foreign and domestic financial companies resolve Internal Revenue Service audits that involve information reporting or withholding tax matters, he said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS