Minn. House Panel OKs Legalizing, Taxing Recreational Pot

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota House committee advanced a bill Monday to legalize recreational cannabis and impose gross receipts and use taxes on sales of cannabis products. The House Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee passed the bill 11-7. The bill would legalize possession, transportation and use of recreational cannabis and impose a tax of 10% of gross receipts from retail sales on cannabis retailers or microbusinesses. The bill would also impose a 10% use tax for those receiving cannabis for use or storage from sources that are not subject to the gross receipts tax. The use tax would not apply to...

