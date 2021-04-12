Calif. Federal Court Officer's Murder Spawns More Indictments

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal grand jury has indicted four members of the "Grizzly Scouts" militia, accusing the men of scheming to destroy records and foil the government's investigation into the killing of a Federal Protective Service security guard outside a district courthouse last year, according to an indictment unsealed Friday. Jessie Alexander Rush, Robert Jesus Blancas, Simon Sage Ybarra and Kenny Matthew Miksch conspired to destroy communications and other records associated with the May shooting in Oakland, prosecutors allege. Their militia group has ties to the extremist "Boogaloo" movement that promotes inciting a violent uprising, prosecutors said. All four have been charged...

