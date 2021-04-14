Paul Hastings Lands Leading Bay Area Litigator From Orrick

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP has snagged a top investigations and white collar defense litigator from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP for its San Francisco office, the firm announced Tuesday. Ken Herzinger brings two decades of experience working on a wide variety of investigations and cases dealing with cybersecurity, blockchain and cryptocurrency, among others, according to his Paul Hastings bio. At Orrick, Herzinger was a partner and, from 2018 to 2019, chair of the firm's white collar, investigations, securities litigation and compliance practice group in San Francisco. In particular, Herzinger focuses his practice on U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probes and enforcement actions,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS