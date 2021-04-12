Biden Taps Morgan Lewis Atty To Lead DOJ Criminal Division

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Monday said he would nominate a Morgan Lewis white collar partner to lead the U.S. Department of Justice's Criminal Division and a Duke law professor to head up the department's Office of Legal Counsel. Kenneth Polite, a former Manhattan federal prosecutor who served as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana under President Barack Obama, would take the reins of the Criminal Division ahead of what many attorneys expect to be an uptick in white collar enforcement. His nomination must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Christopher H. Schroeder, who worked in the Justice Department under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS