USPTO Chief Questions Call To Review Patent Eligibility Last

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's acting director said Monday that the agency is considering a proposal by two senators to move the analysis of whether an invention is patent-eligible to the end of examination, though he said he's not sure that would be an improvement. Drew Hirshfeld, who is taking on the duties of USPTO director until the White House names a permanent leader, said at the American Bar Association's Intellectual Property Law Conference that changing the order in which examiners consider factors before deciding to issue a patent may not change the outcome in some cases. Sens. Thom Tillis,...

