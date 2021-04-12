IRS Eyes Tweaks For Non-US Investment In Opportunity Zones

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Foreigners could see reduced or eliminated capital-gains withholding from investments in federal opportunity zones, under proposed rules that also would tighten requirements for non-U.S. parties and refine guidance on safe harbors in disaster areas, the IRS said Monday. According to a notice of proposed rulemaking issued Monday, the IRS is considering the way transfers of capital gains are treated under several U.S. tax code sections so that eligible foreign investors could have withholdings deferred. (AP Photo/J. David Ake) According to a notice of proposed rulemaking, the Internal Revenue Service is considering the way transfers of capital gains are treated under U.S....

