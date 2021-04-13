Carers Could Be Losing Out On Pension Credits, Experts Warn

Law360, London (April 13, 2021, 2:29 PM BST) -- Britons responsible for the full-time care of a family member could face a blow to their state pension at retirement if they fail to claim government credits, a financial advice company has warned. Quilter said on Monday that fewer people in 2020 claimed a so-called carer's credit, which counts toward state pension entitlement — even though there had been a rise in the number of people who became unpaid carers during the coronavirus pandemic. The numbers, which came from from a Freedom of Information request to the Department for Work and Pensions, say that there were just 5,209 claims for a...

