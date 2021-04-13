Denmark Indicts 3 Americans, 3 Britons In Tax Fraud Case

Law360, London (April 13, 2021, 12:36 PM BST) -- A Danish crime-fighting agency said on Tuesday that it has filed charges against three Americans and three Britons for allegedly defrauding the Danish treasury out of 1.1 billion Danish kroner ($175 million) using a so-called cum-ex fraud scheme. The fake trades allegedly carried out by the six individuals swindled the Danish treasury out of more than 1.1 billion kroner ($175 million), a Danish state prosecutor has said. The Danish state prosecutor for serious economic and international crime announced that the six indictments bring the total number of individuals charged in the wide-ranging case to eight. Cum-ex transactions take place when shares...

