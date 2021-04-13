EU Imposes New Sanctions On Iran Over Human Rights

Law360, London (April 13, 2021, 4:27 PM BST) -- The European Union has hit eight Iranian government officials with asset freezes and travel bans over human rights violations and further extended existing measures. The sanctions, announced by the European Council on Monday, also bar the bloc's citizens and companies from making funds available to the designated individuals. Those newly blacklisted include top officials from Iran's military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and three prisons, according to the EU. "The council today also added eight persons and three entities to this sanctions list in view of their role in the violent response to the November 2019 demonstrations in Iran. The list now comprises...

