Adviser Can't Overturn 6-Year Pension Fraud Sentence

Law360, London (April 13, 2021, 2:46 PM BST) -- A financial adviser convicted of spending £1 million ($1.37 million) of his clients' money on himself has lost his bid to overturn a six-year jail sentence after an appeals court ruled on Tuesday that the trial had been fair. The Court of Appeal dismissed an application by Darren Say challenging his 2017 conviction for using investment funds to fuel his lifestyle between 2010 and 2016. The money clients gave to Day was supposed to have been invested in a property in the Bahamas. The Court of Appeal said that it wasn't unfair for the presiding judge not to tell jurors that...

