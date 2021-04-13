Fund Compensates Majority Of Failed Securities Co. Clients

Law360, London (April 13, 2021, 2:44 PM BST) -- Britain's bankruptcy compensation scheme said on Tuesday that the "vast majority" of the 11,500 consumers who lost money when investment firm Reyker Securities PLC collapsed in 2019 have now been compensated. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme said it has worked closely with the joint special administrators appointed to manage the firm's insolvency — Mark Ford, Adam Stephens and Henry Shinners, all of Smith & Williamson LLP — to return money to customers who lost out when the firm went under. "We want to thank Reyker's customers for their patience as we recognize that it has been an extremely difficult and distressing time...

