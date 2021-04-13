Ex-Boies Schiller Partner Joins Other Firm Defectors

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- New York boutique firm Cyrulnik Fattaruso LLP, founded last month by two former Boies Schiller Flexner LLP partners, has scored another attorney defecting from the BigLaw firm for its growing team of high-stakes litigators, the firm's founding partner said Tuesday. Ian Dumain is joining his former colleagues Jason Cyrulnik and Paul Fattaruso, who started the firm in March after leaving Roche Freedman LLP, a Boies Schiller spinoff, following a quarrel between Cyrulnik and his former partners there. "Ian is a superb litigator and terrific colleague who will no doubt be instrumental to our firm's growth and success. We are delighted that...

