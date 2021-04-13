Exxon Throwing 'Hail Mary' To Keep Climate Suit In Fed. Court

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 2:53 PM EDT) -- An environmental group urged the D.C. Circuit to reject ExxonMobil's attempt to appeal a suit over the company's alleged misrepresentations of its clean energy investments as a class action lawsuit, calling the effort nothing more than a "Hail Mary." In a brief filed Monday, Beyond Pesticides told the circuit that Exxon's attempt to litigate the suit as a class action — which would trigger federal as opposed to local jurisdiction — is misplaced because the suit only brings action under district law and doesn't seek damages. The group said that the lack of damages is key, because the D.C. Circuit precedent...

