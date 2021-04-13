Two More BigLaw Firms To Shell Out Special Bonuses

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and Baker McKenzie were the latest firms to reportedly announce two special bonuses for work during the pandemic on Monday and Tuesday. Both firms will match the current bonus scale set out by a number of BigLaw firms, paying out a total of $12,000 to $64,000 to associates over two seasons, according to bonus memos obtained by legal industry blog Above The Law. Baker McKenzie, the first mover for end-of-year bonuses in 2020, joined the bandwagon on 2021's special bonus season. The firm announced Tuesday that a bonus to the tune of $4,500 to $24,000 will go...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS