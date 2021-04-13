Abortion Pill Visit Rule Lifted During Pandemic

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will curb enforcement during the coronavirus pandemic of a one-of-a-kind requirement that women visit clinics to obtain abortion-inducing medication, just months after the U.S. Supreme Court's conservatives ruled that the FDA could reinstate the precondition. In a Monday letter to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, or ACOG, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research will "exercise enforcement discretion during the COVID-19" pandemic in relation to the requirement. ACOG had sued the government to suspend the in-person visit requirement. Forcing in-person visits to obtain the drug — mifepristone —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS