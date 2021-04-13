Investors Fight Chancery Toss Of $600M Utah Mine Sale Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Minority unitholders of Skye Mineral Partners LLC who were sued over an alleged loan-to-own scheme for a more-than $600 million Utah copper mine subsidiary in 2018 urged a Delaware vice chancellor on Tuesday to send to trial counterclaims accusing controlling investors of running their own takeover gambit. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III said after a videoconference argument that he would issue a written decision on the dismissal motions targeting the six-part counterclaim filed by several parties defending in the original case, led by minority LLC members DXS Capital (U.S.) Limited and PacNet Capital (U.S.) Limited. The vice chancellor in February...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS