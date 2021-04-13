Colorado, Greens Urge EPA To Move Away From HFC Use

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The state of Colorado, green groups and an air conditioning industry association on Tuesday petitioned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to transition away from hydrofluorocarbons used in car and stationary air conditioning, commercial refrigeration, insulation foams and aerosol products. The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, the Natural Resources Defense Council and Institute for Governance & Sustainable Development in one petition asked the EPA to revive 2015 and 2016 rules that aimed to increase the use of HFC alternatives but were struck down by the D.C. Circuit. The petitioners say the EPA now has the right to do that under...

