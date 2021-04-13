O'Melveny Adds Former CFPB Lawyer To Fintech Practice

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- An attorney who guided policy and strategy for the enforcement arm of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is now part of O'Melveny's fintech and financial services practices, the firm announced Tuesday. Melissa Baal Guidorizzi, an eight-year veteran of the CFPB, has joined the firm as counsel in its Washington, D.C., office, where she will advise both fintech companies and traditional financial services companies on matters of compliance, enforcement, litigation and investigations. Guidorizzi, who joined the CFPB on the heels of eight years as associate general counsel at Citigroup, started in her new role Monday. In a phone interview with Law360, she...

