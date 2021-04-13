Pa. State Police To Pay $2.2M To End DOJ Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania State Police agreed to pay $2.2 million to end a government lawsuit claiming it violated federal law by refusing to consider female state trooper applicants who failed a physical readiness test, according to a Tuesday court filing. The deal, if greenlit by U.S. District Judge Sylvia Rambo, will end a Title VII suit that was filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in July 2014, accusing the state police of imposing physical tests for entry-level state troopers that kept out women. "Employers cannot impose selection criteria that unfairly screen out qualified female applicants," Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela...

