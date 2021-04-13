4th Circ. Says 'Vagisan' TM Confusingly Similar To 'Vagisil'

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday sided with the company behind Vagisil and blocked a German pharmaceutical company from registering its own "Vagisan" trademark in the U.S. Affirming a district judge's decision, a three-judge panel said consumers were likely to confuse Combe Inc.'s Vagisil brand of vaginal health products with Vagisan, a brand of similar products sold overseas for years by Dr. August Wolff GMBH & Co. KG Arzneimittel. The German company had urged the panel to focus more on the differing last syllable of each trademark, but the Fourth Circuit said it must weigh the words in their entirety. "The two terms...

