6th Circ. OKs Ohio Down Syndrome Abortion Law

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The majority of the Sixth Circuit has undone a block on an Ohio law that criminalizes abortion based on a Down syndrome diagnosis, ruling that "the right to an abortion before viability is not absolute." In a divided Tuesday decision, the appellate court reversed a lower court's preliminary injunction blocking H.B. 124, with the majority saying that the state is allowed to regulate previability abortions so long as those regulations don't put too much of a burden on women who want an abortion. The majority's decision, penned by Circuit Judge Alice Batchelder, said that the restrictions or burdens of the law...

