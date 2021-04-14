Md. Lawmakers OK Bill For IRS-Like Whistleblower Plan

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Maryland residents who suspect tax fraud would be able to tip off the state tax agency and receive a monetary reward if the agency recovered money, in an IRS-like program approved by state lawmakers and sent to the state's governor. H.B. 804, which would allow whistleblowers to report tax fraud to the Maryland comptroller, was passed by the full General Assembly after the Senate returned it favorably to the House of Delegates at the close of the session Monday. It was forwarded to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who has 30 days to act on the bill. A spokeswoman for Hogan said...

