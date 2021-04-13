Split Fed. Circ. Won't Undo PTAB Ax Of Vivint IP Under Arthrex

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- In a victory for Alarm.com Inc., the Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld two Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions on remand invalidating parts of two Vivint Inc. patents covering the remote monitoring of home appliances, rejecting Vivint's bid to have the cases remanded again under Arthrex. In a 2-1 nonprecedential opinion, the panel majority said Vivint Inc. couldn't make that argument at this point since it didn't raise the constitutional issue when it first appealed. The appeals court had originally sent the matter back to the PTAB on claim construction issues, which resulted in the board invalidating claims that it had previously upheld...

