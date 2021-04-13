Ill. Man Charged With Threatening To Kill Federal Judge

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- An Illinois man has been indicted on criminal charges for allegedly threatening to assault and kill a federal judge in Chicago in 2016, federal prosecutors announced on Tuesday. Joshua Farner, 35, of Marion, Illinois, was hit with two federal counts of mailing threatening communications and one count of threatening to assault and murder the unidentified judge, according to the indictment, which was returned on Monday. Farner allegedly threatened the judge in an April 2016 letter, sending it "with intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere" with the judge's official duties, the indictment said. A warrant for Farner's arrest was issued on Tuesday,...

