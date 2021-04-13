DC Circ. Urged To Back SEC In 'D-Limit' Fight With Citadel

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Supporters of a recently approved stock order type designed to discourage high-frequency trading are asking the D.C. Circuit to side with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as it fights a challenge to the order type from market-making giant Citadel Securities LLC. Citadel, which processes roughly 40% of all retail securities trades in the U.S. market, sued the securities regulator in October over its approval of discretionary limit, or "D-Limit," orders that use algorithms to combat so-called latency arbitrage, which is a strategy in which certain sophisticated traders profit by accessing and trading on market data faster than other market participants....

