Steve Fox, Leader In Cannabis Reform, Dies At 53

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Steve Fox, a cannabis reform pioneer who fought for nearly two decades to end prohibition and was instrumental in the passage of landmark adult-use legalization in Colorado, has died, his law firm Vicente Sederberg LLP announced on Tuesday. He was 53. Colleagues recalled him as a visionary in the field of marijuana reform whose impatience with the status quo, prowess with policy and strategic gifts are evident in several aspects of the medical or adult-use marijuana marketplaces now online in a majority of states. "Anybody who walks into any dispensary in America and buys cannabis can thank Steve Fox," said Neal...

