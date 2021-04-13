High Expectations For Easy Pivot To McCormick In Chancery

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court is expected not to skip a beat with a leadership transition next month from retiring Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard to Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick, who would take the court's top job just 2½ years after joining its bench. "She's very bright, very energetic, and I think that she has a clear understanding of the importance of that court and the position that she's going to occupy," said Charles M. Elson, director of the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance and Edgar S. Woolard Jr. chair of corporate governance at the University of Delaware. Vice Chancellor McCormick,...

