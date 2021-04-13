Law360 (April 13, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2021 Private Equity Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2021 Private Equity Editorial Advisory Board are: Joseph Alexander, DLA Piper As vice chair of transactions, Joe Alexander manages the firm's transactions vertical, which includes its corporate, private equity, finance, real estate and tax practice groups. He also serves as a member of the firm's global board and its U.S. executive and management committees. Stephen Amdur, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP Stephen Amdur,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS