Michaels Investor Seeks Docs Related To $5B Apollo Buyout

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A Michaels shareholder sued the arts and crafts retailer on Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court in a bid to gain access to records regarding the proposed $5 billion takeover by Apollo Global Management, saying there is a credible basis to suspect that the deal is "the result of a potentially conflicted process." Michaels unveiled its plans to go private in March, signaling in a joint statement with the asset management giant that after the deal, the Irving, Texas-based retail business would delist from the Nasdaq. Under the terms of the proposed deal, Apollo has offered to pay $22 per share to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS