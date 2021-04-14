Faegre Drinker Adds Dechert Employment Pro In Philly

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A versatile labor and employment attorney with more than 20 years of experience has joined Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP's Philadelphia office. Thomas K. Johnson II has been added as a partner in Faegre Drinker's labor and employment practice, the firm said Tuesday. The move comes after nearly 22 years as an attorney with Dechert LLP. Johnson told Law360 Pulse that the recent merger between Drinker Biddle and Faegre Baker Daniels created an ideal platform for his practice. "I joined Faegre Drinker because it is a terrific firm with a reputation for excellence and collegiality," Johnson said. "Having been in...

