Law360 (April 14, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2021 Securities Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2021 Securities Editorial Advisory Board are: Margaret Blake, Jones Day Peggy Blake is of counsel in Jones Day's financial markets practice. She advises financial institutions on the application of U.S. securities laws and compliance with Exchange Act requirements and the rules of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and other self-regulatory organizations. She assists broker-dealer registration, continuing membership applications, materiality consultations and no-action requests. Shari Brandt,...

