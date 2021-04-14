Judge Clears Way For Hawaii Beer Deal

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge has given the green light to Anheuser-Busch's agreement with the U.S. government to divest the Hawaiian arm of its newest acquisition in order to ease antitrust concerns surrounding its $220 million takeover of Craft Brew Alliance. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark signed a final judgment Tuesday calling for the sale of CBA's Kona Brewing Co. to investment firm PV Brewing Partners, an agreement Anheuser-Busch and CBA had reluctantly entered to resolve the U.S. Department of Justice's claims that their merger would hurt competition in the Hawaii beer market. Judge Clark examined the divestiture plan under his...

