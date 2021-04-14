'Significant Milestone' As Pensions 'Portals' Go To Tender

Law360, London (April 14, 2021, 12:46 PM BST) -- The government-sponsored entity developing a service that will reunite long-term savers with lost pension pots has tendered for a software supplier, in what it described as a "significant milestone" for the project. The Pensions Dashboards Programme, a division of the Money and Pensions Service, said it is looking for a supplier to create "digital architecture" that will allow the project to operate. The Pension Schemes Act, passed by Parliament in February, introduced a legal framework for centralized website portals, known as dashboards, that the government hopes will allow savers to get their hands back on their lost retirement savings. Insurers estimate...

