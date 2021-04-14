Solicitors' Regulator Mulls Cyber-Insurance Cover For Firms

Law360, London (April 14, 2021, 1:29 PM BST) -- Britain's legal services regulator has said it is considering requiring law firms to have cyber-insurance as part of their mandatory professional indemnity policies to ensure that any loss to clients caused by a solicitor's hacked account would be covered. The Solicitors Regulation Authority said on Tuesday that it is seeking opinion from the sector on expanding its minimum terms and conditions of the mandatory insurance to include losses arising from cyberattacks. Solicitors are already required by the regulator to hold professional indemnity insurance, which protects them against civil claims of negligence. "Law firms handle large amounts of client money and sensitive information, and...

