UK Watchdogs Told To Bolster Pay And Reward Safeguards

Law360, London (April 14, 2021, 4:22 PM BST) -- A global standards-setting body called on Britain's financial regulators on Wednesday to strengthen safeguards that ensure compensation packages for employees at finance companies do not encourage risk-taking. Financial regulators in the U.K. should act to strengthen the sector's guidelines for compensating bank and insurance employees, the Financial Stability Board said after it conducted a review of the country's remuneration framework. The global forum of central bankers said that regulators should examine how the remuneration framework works alongside the Senior Manager and Certification Regime, which holds executives at finance companies liable for a fine or ban if their employees commit wrongdoing. Regulators could also...

